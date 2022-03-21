Menu
2006 Safari Simba

46,000 KM

Details

$52,800

+ tax & licensing
$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2006 Safari Simba

2006 Safari Simba

37 Simba

2006 Safari Simba

37 Simba

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8716073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Class A Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

