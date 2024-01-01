Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Stunning 2006 25 foot Sea Ray SLX LIMITED EDITION…powered by the best engine option big block 496 with silent choice. Bravo 3 drive. Trim tabs. Polk audio system with sub woofer and premium amps and speakers. Pump out private head. Pressure water. Shower. Sink. Fridge. Snap in carpets. Bow cover and cockpit cover. 900 hours that’s only 44 hours per year so don’t tell me this is high hours. It has been meticulously maintained by Sea Ray only. This boat is absolutely spotless inside and out. I will offer the trailer which is like a brand new trailer for an additional $4900. </div>

2006 Sea Ray SLX 250

Details Description

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Sea Ray SLX 250

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Sea Ray SLX 250

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1728350020
  2. 1728350020
  3. 1728350020
  4. 1728350020
  5. 1728350020
  6. 1728350020
  7. 1728350020
  8. 1728350020
  9. 1728350020
  10. 1728350020
  11. 1728350020
  12. 1728350020
  13. 1728350020
  14. 1728350020
Contact Seller

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Stunning 2006 25 foot Sea Ray SLX LIMITED EDITION…powered by the best engine option big block 496 with silent choice. Bravo 3 drive. Trim tabs. Polk audio system with sub woofer and premium amps and speakers. Pump out private head. Pressure water. Shower. Sink. Fridge. Snap in carpets. Bow cover and cockpit cover. 900 hours that’s only 44 hours per year so don’t tell me this is high hours. It has been meticulously maintained by Sea Ray only. This boat is absolutely spotless inside and out. I will offer the trailer which is like a brand new trailer for an additional $4900. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2018 Ford E450 XLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford E450 XLT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 4x4 for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford F-150 4x4 200,000 KM $18,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 275,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2006 Sea Ray SLX 250