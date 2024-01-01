$38,500+ tax & licensing
2006 Sea Ray SLX 250
2006 Sea Ray SLX 250
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Bow Rider
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Stunning 2006 25 foot Sea Ray SLX LIMITED EDITION…powered by the best engine option big block 496 with silent choice. Bravo 3 drive. Trim tabs. Polk audio system with sub woofer and premium amps and speakers. Pump out private head. Pressure water. Shower. Sink. Fridge. Snap in carpets. Bow cover and cockpit cover. 900 hours that’s only 44 hours per year so don’t tell me this is high hours. It has been meticulously maintained by Sea Ray only. This boat is absolutely spotless inside and out. I will offer the trailer which is like a brand new trailer for an additional $4900.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
2006 Sea Ray SLX 250