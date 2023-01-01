Menu
2006 Sterling Acterra

61,000 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Chipper

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,500

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9591121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Sterling acetera ,only 61,000 kms ,chipper dump truck,Mercedes diesel powered,air conditioning ,automatic transmission,removable steel canopy , built in storage and tool boxes. Certified in Aug 2022. Stunning condition, runs and operates as new.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

