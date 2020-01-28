2007 Dodge Caliber

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*FREE $100 GAS CARD WITH EVERY PURCHASE IN JAN/FEB 2020* CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out! With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Spoiler Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.