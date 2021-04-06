Menu
2007 Ford Edge

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,200

+ tax & licensing
$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2007 Ford Edge

2007 Ford Edge

SEL PLUS- AWD WITH PANORAMIC ROOF

2007 Ford Edge

SEL PLUS- AWD WITH PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6857796
  VIN: 2FMDK49C07BB04511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

UPDATE- We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart

This is without a Doubt the Cleanest 2007 Ford Edge on the Market. CarFax Documented Original Owner, No Accidents, Low KM. Vehicle belonged to a close friend of the business and has been Rust Checked since brand new. Non smoker. SEL Plus package with optional Panaramic Roof. $6200 fully Certified and will include 4 Brand New Tires. For more details, or to set up an Appointment, call or text Jeff Stewart on 9053082384.

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
extra clean
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

