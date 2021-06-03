2007 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY !!!
Don't let the mileage fool you. Super clean truck. Very well maintained 4X4 unit. Super clean, Just had cab corners done and bed sides, all metal. Realy nice truck with recent tires, brakes, tune up etc. Runs perfect. HAs new timing chanin and guides as well done by teh dealer. Just a superb unit, ready to go !! Located in our Brantford location.....
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2