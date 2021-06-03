Menu
2007 Ford F-150

260,000 KM

$9,599

+ tax & licensing
$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

XLT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

260,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7178891
  • VIN: 1FTPW14557FA53714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY !!!

Don't let the mileage fool you. Super clean truck. Very well maintained 4X4 unit. Super clean, Just had cab corners done and   bed sides, all metal. Realy nice truck with recent tires, brakes, tune up etc. Runs perfect. HAs new timing chanin and guides as well done by teh dealer. Just a superb unit, ready to go !! Located in our Brantford location.....

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

