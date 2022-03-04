Menu
2007 Ford F-650

78,000 KM

Details Description

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2007 Ford F-650

2007 Ford F-650

Automatic hydraulic brakes

2007 Ford F-650

Automatic hydraulic brakes

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $2,600

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8560850

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Dump Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super duty Ford F650 diesel dump truck . automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes.13.5 foot VOTH landscaper dump box. extremely low kilometres and very well cared for. 

No extra fees, plus HST and plates on Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)


 


We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.


 


Email- domotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca


 


Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.


 


You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.


 


Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.


 


1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

