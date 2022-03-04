$46,800+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford F-650
Automatic hydraulic brakes
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $2,600
- Listing ID: 8560850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No extra fees, plus HST and plates on Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Email- domotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
