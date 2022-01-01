Menu
2007 Ford Focus

180,000 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

SE

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8095003
  • VIN: 1FAFP31N97W317807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very very clean car. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, no stories. Fully loaded. great service history with recent new tires, brakes and full tune. Runs and drives perfect. Super clean car that has always been well looked after. Always maintained on time and always taken care of. Great car, ready to go anywhere. Just a great little car.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

