Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Freestyle

274,042 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Freestyle

2007 Ford Freestyle

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Freestyle

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

  1. 1633662177
  2. 1633662177
  3. 1633662177
  4. 1633662177
  5. 1633662177
  6. 1633662177
  7. 1633662177
  8. 1633662177
  9. 1633662177
  10. 1633662177
  11. 1633662177
  12. 1633662177
  13. 1633662177
  14. 1633662177
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

274,042KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7737945
  • Stock #: A12980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 274,042 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.

2007 Ford Freestyle
 274,042 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 87,660 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 75,222 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-CARS(2277)

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory