2007 Ford Mustang

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2dr Cpe GT

2dr Cpe GT

Location

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10415223
  • Stock #: 306300
  • VIN: 1ZVHT82H975306300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 306300
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Manual
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

