2007 Ford Mustang

27,222 KM

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2dr Conv Shelby GT500

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

27,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8492202
  Stock #: 318717
  VIN: 1ZVHT89S175318717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 318717
  • Mileage 27,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Manual
RWD

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

