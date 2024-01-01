Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

143,242 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Ranger

XLT SPORT | V6 | LOW KMS | BLACK RIMS | SUPER CAB

2007 Ford Ranger

XLT SPORT | V6 | LOW KMS | BLACK RIMS | SUPER CAB

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,242KM
VIN 1FTYR44U37PA15199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 4MV8596A
  • Mileage 143,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2007 Ford Ranger