2007 GMC SIERRA REGULAR CAB , 2WD WITH ONLY 131,358 KMS !! SOLD CERTIFIED !! THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG !

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

131,358 KM

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,358KM
VIN 1GTEC14J57Z548216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 131,358 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 GMC SIERRA REGULAR CAB , 2WD WITH ONLY 131,358 KMS !! SOLD CERTIFIED !! THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG ! 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

