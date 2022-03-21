Menu
2007 GMC Sierra 1500

190,022 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

190,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8794211
  • Stock #: 22416R
  • VIN: 2GTEK19C271663233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 190,022 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 190,022 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

