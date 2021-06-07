Menu
2007 Honda Civic

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,399

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

EX-L

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7194974
  • VIN: 2HGFG12847H008219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Very clean car !! Loaded with leather seats and power sun roof !! Aftermarket fron lip and rear spoiler. Lowered suspension. Nice looking car with COLD A/C !! Runs and drivers really well. No issues at all. Great car ready to go anywhere !! In our Brantford location...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

