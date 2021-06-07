2007 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
Very clean car !! Loaded with leather seats and power sun roof !! Aftermarket fron lip and rear spoiler. Lowered suspension. Nice looking car with COLD A/C !! Runs and drivers really well. No issues at all. Great car ready to go anywhere !! In our Brantford location...
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2