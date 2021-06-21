Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Odyssey

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Odyssey

2007 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7523455
  • VIN: 5FNRL38437B507963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean 7 seater van. Fully loaded with power sliding doors and so much more !! Exceptionally maintained with recent tires, brakes tune up , timing belt and waterpump and more !! Runs like a new van. Needs nothing. Very clean. Great runner that is ready to go anywhere at all !! Oerfect family vehicle. Located in our Brantford location. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2007 Honda Odyssey EX
 220,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Grand P...
 205,000 KM
$3,699 + tax & lic
2009 Audi Q7 QUATTRO
 150,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory