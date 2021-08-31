Menu
2007 International 4200

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$73,800

+ tax & licensing
J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

CHIPPER BUCKET TRUCK WITH ALTEC LVR 55

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

71,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7785546
  • VIN: 1HTMPAFR17H378058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Bucket Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 71000 KM on this City Maintained International 4200 with Pre-Emissions VT365 Diesel and Allison Automatic transmission. Apparatus is a ALTEC LRV 55 Single-Man bucket (over 60 Foot Working Height) with a Chipper Dump Truck Body. Extremely rare and in near-new condition. Air Conditioning and Cruise Control. Unit has outriggers, upper (pistol grip) and lower controls, toolboxes, cab protector. Runs, drives and operates Excellent. Just coming out of the International Dealer with fresh service and full inspection. Call or Text Jeff on 905-308-2384 ahead of time to book a viewing.   GVWR: 38000 lbs  /  23000 lbs Rear  /  12000 lbs Front

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

DUMP BODY
ALTEC LVR 55

