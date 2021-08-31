+ taxes & licensing
905-308-2384
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Incredibly Clean and highly sought after configuration with HYDRAULIC BRAKES, ALLISON AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND DT466 PRE-EMESSIONS ENGINE. Does not get any better! Truck is a 2007 International 4300 S/A with a GWWR of 25500lbs (11567KG) and a Wheelbase of 400 inches. Appartus is a Single Man Altec A0300 Insulated Bucket with Working Height of 41.3 Feet and 29.3 Foot Side Reach. Uninquely set up with a to create a Lower Overall Ride Height Clearance of 11"1. Fully sealed Service Body. Spot on maintenance and service. Selling confidently Certified and E-Tested.
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
