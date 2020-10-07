Menu
2007 International 4400

1,080,000 KM

Details Description

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
DURA STAR CAB & CHASSIS

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

1,080,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6112860
  • VIN: 1HTMKAAN87H403640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Straight Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 1,080,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCREDIBLY CLEAN TRUCK- RUNS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT- DT466 Engine with Manual Transmission. Spring suspension, 11000 lbs front axles and 22000 lbs rears. 168 inch cab to axle. 236 inch Wheel Base. Coming from one of the fussiest company's in terms of how their drivers care for their trucks that we have ever seen. Call or text for more details. 9053082384

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

