Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Lincoln Mark LT

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2007 Lincoln Mark LT

2007 Lincoln Mark LT

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Lincoln Mark LT

Premium

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7142209
  • VIN: 5LTPW18547FJ04207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Very clean and rare truck 4X4, fully loaded with leather heated seats, navi, power sunroof and so much more. Very clean unit, very well looked after with new tires, brakes tune up and more. Previous owner did cab corners and rockers. Just a solid clean well equipped truck. Drives like a new truck. At our BRANTFORD LOCATION !!

WE FINANCE EVERONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2007 Lincoln Mark LT...
 215,000 KM
$10,599 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz C...
 140,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Grand Cher...
 200,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory