$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Brant Automotive
519-720-0064
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5
GX
Location
Brant Automotive
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
519-720-0064
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
105,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10064478
- VIN: JM1NC15F070136946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 105,280 KM
Vehicle Description
*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Brant Automotive
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4