2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

105,280 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

105,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064478
  • VIN: JM1NC15F070136946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 105,280 KM

Vehicle Description

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

