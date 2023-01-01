2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 2 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10064478

10064478 VIN: JM1NC15F070136946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 105,280 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.