2007 Nissan Frontier

235,000 KM

Description

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2007 Nissan Frontier

2007 Nissan Frontier

4x4

2007 Nissan Frontier

4x4

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7984548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Clean truck, 4X4. Fully loaded. ALL HWY KMS. Very well maintained. Recent tires, brakes and tuned up. Runs great. Clean body, no rust. very solid truck. Ready to go anywhere !! Hard to find this clean.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

