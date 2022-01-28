$4,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Sentra
2.0 S
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8239302
- VIN: 3N1AB61E47L686250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Super clean Sentra. Drives like a new car !! NO ACCIDENTS, no stories. Very very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Great on gas, super easy to maintain. Very nice car, ready to go anywhere !! Great service history, always maintained properly. Just a great solid car.
WE FINANCE EVERONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
