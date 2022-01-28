Menu
2007 Nissan Sentra

170,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Nissan Sentra

2007 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

2007 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8239302
  VIN: 3N1AB61E47L686250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Super clean Sentra. Drives like a new car !! NO ACCIDENTS, no stories. Very very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Great on gas, super easy to maintain. Very nice car, ready to go anywhere !! Great service history, always maintained properly. Just a great solid car.

WE FINANCE EVERONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

