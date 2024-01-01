Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE ! LOW KMS! 2007 G6 GT COVERTIBLE , 2 DOOR , GREAT SHAPE , CLEAN CAR FAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS ! SOLD CERTIFIED </p><p> </p><p> Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p> </p><p><br />** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2007 Pontiac G6

119,859 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Pontiac G6

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac G6

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1727216517
  2. 1727216517
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,859KM
VIN 1G2ZH35N474257353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,859 KM

Vehicle Description

HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE ! LOW KMS! 2007 G6 GT COVERTIBLE , 2 DOOR , GREAT SHAPE , CLEAN CAR FAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS ! SOLD CERTIFIED 

 

 Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2014 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Fiesta SE 231,056 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 207,767 KM $13,599 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 90,108 KM $34,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac G6