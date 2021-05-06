Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Pontiac Solstice

33,412 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac Solstice

2007 Pontiac Solstice

CONVERTIBLE | 5 SPEED M/T | RARE |WOW ONLY 33 KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Solstice

CONVERTIBLE | 5 SPEED M/T | RARE |WOW ONLY 33 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 7113889
  2. 7113889
  3. 7113889
  4. 7113889
  5. 7113889
  6. 7113889
  7. 7113889
  8. 7113889
  9. 7113889
  10. 7113889
  11. 7113889
  12. 7113889
  13. 7113889
  14. 7113889
  15. 7113889
  16. 7113889
  17. 7113889
  18. 7113889
Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

33,412KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7113889
  • Stock #: P6996
  • VIN: 1G2MB35B87Y132222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P6996
  • Mileage 33,412 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the “get approved” link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Click here to learn more!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Mazda CX-3 GT
 31,826 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Avalon T...
 180,504 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 25,700 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory