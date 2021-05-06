2007 Pontiac Solstice

$19,888 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 4 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7113889

7113889 Stock #: P6996

P6996 VIN: 1G2MB35B87Y132222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P6996

Mileage 33,412 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.