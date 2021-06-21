2007 Sterling 9500

+ taxes & licensing
905-308-2384
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
905-308-2384
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only, Please- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart
Municipally Maintained and Very Clean Sterling LT9500 Series Tandem Dump with Mercedes Powered PRE-EMMISSIONS 12.8L Diesel Engine and Allison Automatic Transmission. Highly capable with 60000 lbs GVWR and largest available 425/65/22.5 Front Tires. All Brand New Drive Tires. Viking Cives Pro-Line II Dump Box. Air Conditioning. Cruise Control. Power Windows.
GVWR: 60000 lbs (20000 lbs Front / 40000 lbs Rear)
Air Tailgate / Air Tarp / Air Seat / Air Brakes
Axle Lock / Diff Lock
Trailer Air Supply / Trailer Brake
Confidently Certified and E-tested.
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8