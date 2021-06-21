Menu
2007 Sterling 9500

198,000 KM

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2007 Sterling 9500

2007 Sterling 9500

TANDEM DUMP TRUCK

2007 Sterling 9500

TANDEM DUMP TRUCK

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

198,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7339022
  VIN: 2FZHAZCV67AX65992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only, Please- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart

Municipally Maintained and Very Clean Sterling LT9500 Series Tandem Dump with Mercedes Powered PRE-EMMISSIONS 12.8L Diesel Engine and Allison Automatic Transmission. Highly capable with 60000 lbs GVWR and largest available 425/65/22.5 Front Tires. All Brand New Drive Tires. Viking Cives Pro-Line II Dump Box. Air Conditioning. Cruise Control. Power Windows. 

GVWR: 60000 lbs (20000 lbs Front  /  40000 lbs Rear)

Air Tailgate  /  Air Tarp  /  Air Seat  /  Air Brakes

Axle Lock  /  Diff Lock

Trailer Air Supply  /  Trailer Brake

Confidently Certified and E-tested.

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Quads / Captains
Allison Automatic
DUMP BODY
MERCEDES POWERED
TANDEM

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

