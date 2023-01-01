2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 1 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9540667

9540667 Stock #: P8704A

P8704A VIN: JS3TD944774201370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Azure Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8704A

Mileage 70,152 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.