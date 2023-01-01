$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara
4X4 | V6 | 1 OWNER | ONLY 70 KM! | OPEN SUNDAYS!
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,152KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9540667
- Stock #: P8704A
- VIN: JS3TD944774201370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Azure Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8704A
- Mileage 70,152 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2