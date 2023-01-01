Menu
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara

70,152 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara

4X4 | V6 | 1 OWNER | ONLY 70 KM! | OPEN SUNDAYS!

2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara

4X4 | V6 | 1 OWNER | ONLY 70 KM! | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,152KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9540667
  Stock #: P8704A
  VIN: JS3TD944774201370

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Azure Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8704A
  Mileage 70,152 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

