2007 Toyota Corolla

189,721 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto CE| 1 OWNER| NO REPORTED ACIIDENTS!

2007 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto CE| 1 OWNER| NO REPORTED ACIIDENTS!

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,721KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7350956
  • Stock #: 832527
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E07C832527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,721 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

1 OWNER , NO REPOERTED ACCIDENTS!.

METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED FROM NEW !

POWER MOONROOF!

BODY INTEGRITY IS PRISTINE!

COMES WITH WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES

ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A 'RIGOROUS" CERTIFICATION PROCESS!

WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH ALL OF THE MAJOR LENDERS!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

