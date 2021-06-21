2007 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7350956

7350956 Stock #: 832527

832527 VIN: 2T1BR32E07C832527

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phantom Grey Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 189,721 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Anti-Theft System Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

