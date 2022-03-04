$5,799+ tax & licensing
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,799
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8470932
- VIN: WVWDR71KX7W000854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Very clean and sorted car. Lots of work just done. New brakes, tires, intake manifold, oil filter hoising etc. All maintenance is up to date. Runs great. Krown rust proofed yearly and it shows. Clean car, fully loaded with power package. Great on fuel and very easy to maintain. Great car, priced to sell. You will not find a better maintained car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
