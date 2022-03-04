Menu
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

170,000 KM

Details

$5,799
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8470932
  VIN: WVWDR71KX7W000854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Very clean and sorted car. Lots of work just done. New brakes, tires, intake manifold, oil filter hoising etc. All maintenance is up to date. Runs great. Krown rust proofed yearly and it shows. Clean car, fully loaded with power package. Great on fuel and very easy to maintain. Great car, priced to sell. You will not find a better maintained car.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

