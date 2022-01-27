Menu
2008 Cadillac CTS

175,000 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2008 Cadillac CTS

2008 Cadillac CTS

1SA

2008 Cadillac CTS

1SA

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8151769
  VIN: 1G6DM577180117199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

SUPER CLEAN !! 2008 Cadillac CTS is equipped with Sirius XM, dual climate control, heated front seats, HDD, CD reader, home link, memory driver seat, automatic transmission, voice commands, cruise control, power steering wheel column, power locks windows and locks, 18" alloy wheels and more. Rust proofed regularly, very well maintained car and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

