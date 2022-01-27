$6,499+ tax & licensing
2008 Cadillac CTS
1SA
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8151769
- VIN: 1G6DM577180117199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
SUPER CLEAN !! 2008 Cadillac CTS is equipped with Sirius XM, dual climate control, heated front seats, HDD, CD reader, home link, memory driver seat, automatic transmission, voice commands, cruise control, power steering wheel column, power locks windows and locks, 18" alloy wheels and more. Rust proofed regularly, very well maintained car and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
