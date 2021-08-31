2008 Cadillac Escalade

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!
Top Model, loaded with GPS, heated leather seats, power roof and so much more !! Very clean SUV. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! 7 seater model. Very very well maintained with recent brakes and full tune up !!! Upgraded magnaflow exhaust system. VEry very solid unit. Getting hard to find them this clean and well maintained. Ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVRYONE REGADRESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2