Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Cadillac Escalade

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac Escalade

2008 Cadillac Escalade

Primium

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Cadillac Escalade

Primium

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8028313
  • VIN: 1GYFK63848R114514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Top Model, loaded with GPS, heated leather seats, power roof and so much more !! Very clean SUV. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! 7 seater model. Very very well maintained with recent brakes and full tune up !!! Upgraded magnaflow exhaust system. VEry very solid unit. Getting hard to find them this clean and well maintained. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVRYONE REGADRESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 180,000 KM
$7,299 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape Lim...
 169,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 170,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory