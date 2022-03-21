$5,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2008 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn 2LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8920630
- VIN: 1G1ZJ57B38F271886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Super clean car, fully loaded with leater heated seats, power package and power sunroof as well. Just a clean car, very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, just had a full tune up as well. Runs fantasic and just a great car. Has always been looked after and it shows. 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.