2008 Chevrolet Malibu

165,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8920630
  VIN: 1G1ZJ57B08F271886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Super clean car, fully loaded with leater heated seats, power package and power sunroof as well. Just a clean car, very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, just had a full tune up as well. Runs fantasic and just a great car. Has always been looked after and it shows. 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

