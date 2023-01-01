2008 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999 + taxes & licensing
1 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

9769630 VIN: 1G1ZJ57B18F225585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Premium Synthetic Seats

