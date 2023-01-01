$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2008 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn 2LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9769630
- VIN: 1G1ZJ57B18F225585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean Malibu, Fully loaded with heated seats, Leather inserted seats. power package, only 155K. Very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes exhaust. 1 Owner car, no accidents. Great service history as well. Also rust proofed. Great solid car. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.