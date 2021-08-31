2008 Chrysler Sebring

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Very clean Sebring. Fully loaded and ready to go. Very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and tune up. Runs really well. Clean car, no issues. Just a great reliable car that is easy to maintain. NO ACCIDENTS !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2