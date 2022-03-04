$7,599+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8470941
- VIN: 1FMCU931X8KA39975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean Escape XLT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit. Fully loaded XLT unit. Very well maintined. Serviced at local Ford dealer. Recent tires, brakes , front end and alignment , tune up and more. Rust proofed anually and it shows. Clean SUV, ready to go anywhere. Very nice SUV !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
