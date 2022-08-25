Menu
2008 Ford Escape

210,000 KM

$6,499

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4WD 4dr V6 XLT

4WD 4dr V6 XLT

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8990779
  • VIN: 1FMCU93168KC09748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean, loaded, ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit !! Very well maintained SUV, has  NEW tranmission just installed !! New brakes, full tune up just done. Runs and drives really well. Gret SUV that has always been taken care of and it shows. Trailer hitch installed as well. 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

