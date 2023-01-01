Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Escape

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr V6 Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr V6 Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

  1. 1676557949
  2. 1676557949
  3. 1676557949
  4. 1676557949
  5. 1676557949
  6. 1676557949
  7. 1676557949
  8. 1676557949
  9. 1676557949
  10. 1676557949
  11. 1676557949
  12. 1676557949
  13. 1676557949
  14. 1676557949
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626008
  • VIN: 1FMCU94148KA69438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean 4X4 Escape LIMITED, so heated leather seats, power sunroof and full power package as well. In really nice shape. Has been very well looked after with recent brakes, full tune up and more. 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS. Nice SUV, nice leather package. All ready to go, backed by a 2 year, unlimited claim warranty, 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 200,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax ...
 160,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Accent ...
 160,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory