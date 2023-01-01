$7,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr V6 Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9626008
- VIN: 1FMCU94148KA69438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean 4X4 Escape LIMITED, so heated leather seats, power sunroof and full power package as well. In really nice shape. Has been very well looked after with recent brakes, full tune up and more. 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS. Nice SUV, nice leather package. All ready to go, backed by a 2 year, unlimited claim warranty, 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
