$7,299+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2008 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr V6 XLT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,299
- Listing ID: 9835400
- VIN: 1FMCU93178kc30026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Super clean XLT Escape . Super clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUV !! loaded with power package and sunroof as well. 1 owner SUV Escape. Very very well maintained. Recent tires , brakes, NEW battery with 5 year warranty and so much more. Runs and drives really well, backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
