2008 Ford Escape

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,299

+ tax & licensing
$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr V6 XLT

2008 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr V6 XLT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835400
  • VIN: 1FMCU93178kc30026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Super clean XLT Escape . Super clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUV !! loaded with power package and sunroof as well. 1 owner SUV Escape. Very very well maintained. Recent tires , brakes, NEW battery with 5 year warranty and so much more. Runs and drives really well, backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

