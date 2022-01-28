$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2008 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8177899
- VIN: 1FTRW14W08FC34187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Very clean truck. 4X4, fully loaded. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes all around, full tune up and fluid change as well. Runs and drives really well. Hard bed cover as well. These are getting hard to find this clean. Solid runner and has always been looked after properly and it shows !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
