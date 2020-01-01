Menu
2008 Ford F-250

Lariat | AS TRADED | 6.4 DIESEL | LEATHER |SUNROOF

2008 Ford F-250

Lariat | AS TRADED | 6.4 DIESEL | LEATHER |SUNROOF

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 395,147KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4498548
  • Stock #: DR641B
  • VIN: 1FTSW21R98EA68182
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

