2008 GMC Savana

226,000 KM

Details

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

BUCKET VAN

Location

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

226,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7283525
  • VIN: 1GTGG29C081148898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Bucket Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$15800 CERTIFIED- ALL NEW LT TIRES AND REAR BRAKES- Very clean and highly sought-after GMC Savana 2500 Series Bucket Van with Telelift Ladder Single-Man Bucket. V8. Automatic. Air Conditioning. Large heavy-gauge Stainless Steel Compartments and Shelving. Outstanding unit for those in the Electrical business, Sign Business or Lighting world. This Van comes with a 1-Year Warranty on the Transmission. Will get New Rear Brakes and all new Tie Rods as part of the INCLUDED SAFETY CERTIFICATION.

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

