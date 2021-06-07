2008 GMC Savana

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $15,500 + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7283525

7283525 VIN: 1GTGG29C081148898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Bucket Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch BUCKET VAN

