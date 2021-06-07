2008 GMC Savana

+ taxes & licensing
905-308-2384
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
905-308-2384
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
$15800 CERTIFIED- ALL NEW LT TIRES AND REAR BRAKES- Very clean and highly sought-after GMC Savana 2500 Series Bucket Van with Telelift Ladder Single-Man Bucket. V8. Automatic. Air Conditioning. Large heavy-gauge Stainless Steel Compartments and Shelving. Outstanding unit for those in the Electrical business, Sign Business or Lighting world. This Van comes with a 1-Year Warranty on the Transmission. Will get New Rear Brakes and all new Tie Rods as part of the INCLUDED SAFETY CERTIFICATION.
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8