2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Z-71 4X4- EXTENDED CAB

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4507638
  • VIN: 2GTEK19C281278773
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Overall super tidy Mature Owner Trade-In, this GMC Sierra 1500 SLE has the Z-71 Off Road 4x4 Package. LS 4.8L Vortec V8. Automatic. AC, cruise. 6 Passenger Extended Cab with 4 opening doors and All Power Options. Truxedo cover. Box liner. Stainless running boards. Tow Package. Will be sold Fully Certified and Ready to Roll.

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT PRIOR TO COMING OUT:

Jeff- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Ryder- 5197514651 (cell/text)
Main Business Line (Call Only)- 5197587426
Joe- 5197550400 (cell/text)

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

