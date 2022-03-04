Menu
2008 Hyundai Tucson

165,000 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2008 Hyundai Tucson

2008 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2008 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8589926
  • VIN: KM8JM72D28U923906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean SUV, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! Fully loaded with full power package and A/C. HAs been always very well maintained and looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Runs great just had full service with all fluids changed as well. Ready to go anywhere !! Very clean unit. !! 2 year warranty included with 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVRYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

