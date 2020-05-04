Menu
2008 Jeep Compass

Sport

2008 Jeep Compass

Sport

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

  • Listing ID: 4949898
  • Stock #: 19688
  • VIN: 1J8FT47WX8D708093
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2008 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




