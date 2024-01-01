2008 Lamborghini Gallardo

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>LEASE TAKE OVER AVAILABLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><a name=_Hlk130211927></a><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>2008 Lamborghini </span><span style=color: #e4e6eb; font-family: inherit, serif; font-size: 11.5pt;>Gallardo Superleggera in rare Giallo Midas. 1 of 618 made for the world, 1 of 172 for US, and of those, 1 of 45 made in this color. This was the FIRST Superleggera into CANADA!! This is the 5.0L engine with the distinct even-firing, F1 sound (not the 5.2Ls that seem to be everywhere these days).</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Asking $195000</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>19000 KMS NOT miles….</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Clean Title </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Clean CarFax</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Carbon Ceramic Brakes ($15,600 option)</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Front Lift</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Full Carbon Interior package </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Full Carbon Exterior package</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Backup camera </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Factory fire Extinguisher option</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>HIGH SPEC car !!</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Clutch = 72% life left </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>New Michelin PS4S tires, Less then 100kms on them</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NEW 20” BC Forged wheels </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NEW Technocraft CARBON airbox. Last one made!!</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>All original books, manuals, tire inflator, indoor car cover</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>All Original parts available, Factory exhaust, Radio, speakers, airbox , wheels etc. Have everything!!</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>VIN: ZHW</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Maintenance under my ownership: New spark plugs, NEW coils, new drive belt + tensioner, new oil tank seal, new vacuum lines, fresh fluid changes (oil & filter change, coolant flush, brake flush, E-gear maintenance), and more. Serviced by Pfaff and European Automotive. </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>*Tasteful* upgrades ($20,000+ value):</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>-Front and rear camera with motion detection to app on your phone for notifications.</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>-2WD conversion</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>- Carbon Creations Carbon Fibre front lip</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>- Millionaire Racing Titanium exhaust and exhaust tips, race pipes etc <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>($7,000+ installed). <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>Literally sounds like an old F1 car.</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>- custom swift lowering springs and corner balanced alignment</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>- Focal sound system w/ subwoofer encased in custom sub box ($10,000+ value)</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>- New Alpine head unit w/ Apple Car Play & Android Auto</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>- And much, much more </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Other details:</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Always garaged and adult owned. Less than a year ago, I had the car undergo a full multi-stage paint correction, and the car was covered in new XPEL PPF to preserve the iconic paint, along with applying a lifetime Ceramic Pro Gold coating. This was performed by the top detail shop in Milton area <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>($5,000+ job), and thus the paint is in like-new condition with incredible depth and gloss.</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Ive owned similar single clutch cars like this over the years (430 Scuderia, R8 GT, etc) and always operated the transmission properly to best preserve the clutch life (NEVER reversed up a hill, NEVER drove in Automatic, always put into Neutral at stops, etc).</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; text-align: left; background: #242526; align=left><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk130211927;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: inherit,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Historic; color: #e4e6eb; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>If youre seriously interested, message me for more information, specific photos/videos, or to make an offer. Financing available thru PFAFF Toronto if needed.. </span></span></p>

2008 Lamborghini Gallardo

19,500 KM

Details Description Features

$165,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Lamborghini Gallardo

2dr Cpe Superleggera

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lamborghini Gallardo

2dr Cpe Superleggera

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1727182412
  2. 1727182414
  3. 1727182416
  4. 1727182418
  5. 1727182420
  6. 1727182423
  7. 1727182425
  8. 1727182427
  9. 1727182429
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$165,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZHWGC43TX8LA05844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 19,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASE TAKE OVER AVAILABLE

2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera in rare Giallo Midas. 1 of 618 made for the world, 1 of 172 for US, and of those, 1 of 45 made in this color. This was the FIRST Superleggera into CANADA!! This is the 5.0L engine with the distinct even-firing, F1 sound (not the 5.2Ls that seem to be everywhere these days).

 

Asking $195000

19000 KMS NOT miles….

Clean Title

Clean CarFax

Carbon Ceramic Brakes ($15,600 option)

Front Lift

Full Carbon Interior package

Full Carbon Exterior package

Backup camera

Factory fire Extinguisher option

HIGH SPEC car !!

Clutch = 72% life left

New Michelin PS4S tires, Less then 100kms on them

NEW 20” BC Forged wheels

NEW Technocraft CARBON airbox. Last one made!!

All original books, manuals, tire inflator, indoor car cover

All Original parts available, Factory exhaust, Radio, speakers, airbox , wheels etc. Have everything!!

VIN: ZHW

Maintenance under my ownership: New spark plugs, NEW coils, new drive belt + tensioner, new oil tank seal, new vacuum lines, fresh fluid changes (oil & filter change, coolant flush, brake flush, E-gear maintenance), and more. Serviced by Pfaff and European Automotive.

*Tasteful* upgrades ($20,000+ value):

-Front and rear camera with motion detection to app on your phone for notifications.

-2WD conversion

- Carbon Creations Carbon Fibre front lip

- Millionaire Racing Titanium exhaust and exhaust tips, race pipes etc  ($7,000+ installed).        Literally sounds like an old F1 car.

- custom swift lowering springs and corner balanced alignment

- Focal sound system w/ subwoofer encased in custom sub box ($10,000+ value)

- New Alpine head unit w/ Apple Car Play & Android Auto

- And much, much more

Other details:

Always garaged and adult owned. Less than a year ago, I had the car undergo a full multi-stage paint correction, and the car was covered in new XPEL PPF to preserve the iconic paint, along with applying a lifetime Ceramic Pro Gold coating. This was performed by the top detail shop in Milton area  ($5,000+ job), and thus the paint is in like-new condition with incredible depth and gloss.

I've owned similar single clutch cars like this over the years (430 Scuderia, R8 GT, etc) and always operated the transmission properly to best preserve the clutch life (NEVER reversed up a hill, NEVER drove in Automatic, always put into Neutral at stops, etc).

If you're seriously interested, message me for more information, specific photos/videos, or to make an offer. Financing available thru PFAFF Toronto if needed..

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr Sdn V8 4MATIC for sale in Brantford, ON
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr Sdn V8 4MATIC 220,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED 155,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Accord 2dr I4 Auto EX-L w/Navi for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Honda Accord 2dr I4 Auto EX-L w/Navi 180,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$165,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo