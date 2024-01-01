$165,999+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 19,500 KM
Vehicle Description
LEASE TAKE OVER AVAILABLE
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera in rare Giallo Midas. 1 of 618 made for the world, 1 of 172 for US, and of those, 1 of 45 made in this color. This was the FIRST Superleggera into CANADA!! This is the 5.0L engine with the distinct even-firing, F1 sound (not the 5.2Ls that seem to be everywhere these days).
Asking $195000
19000 KMS NOT miles….
Clean Title
Clean CarFax
Carbon Ceramic Brakes ($15,600 option)
Front Lift
Full Carbon Interior package
Full Carbon Exterior package
Backup camera
Factory fire Extinguisher option
HIGH SPEC car !!
Clutch = 72% life left
New Michelin PS4S tires, Less then 100kms on them
NEW 20” BC Forged wheels
NEW Technocraft CARBON airbox. Last one made!!
All original books, manuals, tire inflator, indoor car cover
All Original parts available, Factory exhaust, Radio, speakers, airbox , wheels etc. Have everything!!
VIN: ZHW
Maintenance under my ownership: New spark plugs, NEW coils, new drive belt + tensioner, new oil tank seal, new vacuum lines, fresh fluid changes (oil & filter change, coolant flush, brake flush, E-gear maintenance), and more. Serviced by Pfaff and European Automotive.
*Tasteful* upgrades ($20,000+ value):
-Front and rear camera with motion detection to app on your phone for notifications.
-2WD conversion
- Carbon Creations Carbon Fibre front lip
- Millionaire Racing Titanium exhaust and exhaust tips, race pipes etc ($7,000+ installed). Literally sounds like an old F1 car.
- custom swift lowering springs and corner balanced alignment
- Focal sound system w/ subwoofer encased in custom sub box ($10,000+ value)
- New Alpine head unit w/ Apple Car Play & Android Auto
- And much, much more
Other details:
Always garaged and adult owned. Less than a year ago, I had the car undergo a full multi-stage paint correction, and the car was covered in new XPEL PPF to preserve the iconic paint, along with applying a lifetime Ceramic Pro Gold coating. This was performed by the top detail shop in Milton area ($5,000+ job), and thus the paint is in like-new condition with incredible depth and gloss.
I've owned similar single clutch cars like this over the years (430 Scuderia, R8 GT, etc) and always operated the transmission properly to best preserve the clutch life (NEVER reversed up a hill, NEVER drove in Automatic, always put into Neutral at stops, etc).
If you're seriously interested, message me for more information, specific photos/videos, or to make an offer. Financing available thru PFAFF Toronto if needed..
