2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
190,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 10069212
- VIN: JM1BK32F881104778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Nice car, body has had some better days. Few love dents etc. Runs great, new exhaust, new brakes , new tires. Runs great, has a great service history. Will make someone a great reliable car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
