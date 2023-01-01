Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

190,000 KM

$4,599

+ tax & licensing
$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069212
  • VIN: JM1BK32F881104778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Nice car, body has had some better days. Few love dents etc. Runs great, new exhaust, new brakes , new tires. Runs great, has a great service history. Will make someone a great reliable car.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

