2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

190,000 KM

$7,599

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2.5L

2.5L

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7478745
  • VIN: WDDGF85X58F152453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE C Class. Fully loaded with heated leather seats and power sun roof !! Very well maintained. Dealer serviced. Recent tires, brakes and ful tune up. Needs nothing at all. Great drivng car. A blast to drive. Mercedes quality and reliablility at a great price. Located at our Brantford location 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

