$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
3.0L CDI
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8271510
- VIN: 4JGBB22EX8A382563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Last of the super reliable Mercedes diesel engines !! NO DEF NEEDED ! This engine will go for ever !! AMAZING FUEL ECONOMY !!! Just fully serviced by Mercedes with a clean bill of health !! Very very well maintained SUV. Recent tires, brakes all fluids changed. Drives like a NEW car !! NO ACCIDENTS, no stories. Just fabulous luxury and Mercedes reliabilty. Super clean interior, honestly looks like rear seat has never been used. This is a true MUST SEE. Built like a little german TANK !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.