2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

210,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

3.0L CDI

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271510
  • VIN: 4JGBB22EX8A382563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Last of the super reliable Mercedes diesel engines !!  NO DEF NEEDED ! This engine will go for ever !! AMAZING FUEL ECONOMY !!! Just fully serviced by Mercedes with a clean bill of health !! Very very well maintained SUV. Recent tires, brakes all fluids changed. Drives like a NEW car !! NO ACCIDENTS, no stories. Just fabulous luxury and Mercedes reliabilty. Super clean interior, honestly looks like rear seat has never been used. This is a true MUST SEE. Built like a little german TANK !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

