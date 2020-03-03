Menu
2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 215,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4752255
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E68C131435
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*FINANCING AVAILABLE - GOOD, BAD OR NO CREDIT ACCEPTED - LOW DOWN PAYMENTS, FLEXIBLE TERMS, OPEN LOANS*

*FREE $100 GAS CARD WITH EVERY PURCHASE IN JAN/FEB/MARCH 2020*

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - 215000KM - Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Premium Bose Sound System and more

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire

