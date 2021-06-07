Menu
2008 Nissan Pathfinder

90,000 MI

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7231427
  • VIN: 5N1AR18B68C645960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 90,000 MI

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

4X4 Pathfinder. Super clean 7 seater fully fully loaded. Runs and drives perfect with no issues at all !! Less then 150000 kms. US truck so super clean. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tune up. JUst a great solid truck. Ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

