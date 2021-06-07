2008 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
4X4 Pathfinder. Super clean 7 seater fully fully loaded. Runs and drives perfect with no issues at all !! Less then 150000 kms. US truck so super clean. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tune up. JUst a great solid truck. Ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2